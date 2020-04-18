Celtic title-winner absolutely tears into Steven Gerrard for what he said on live TV

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has strongly criticised Rangers manager Steven Gerrard in The Daily Record.

Sutton - who won the league title with Celtic four times, the Scottish Cup thrice and the Scottish League Cup on one occasion - was not impressed with Gerrard’s comments about the SPFL live on Sky Sports.

Subscribe

During a live interview on Sky Sports this week, Gerrard called investigation into the way the SPFL handled the voting process regarding ending the season now.

The leagues below the Scottish Premiership have been decided, with winners and relegated teams declared.

Sutton wrote in The Daily Record: “He should have stayed a million miles out of it. His job is to focus on his squad. The Rangers boss said the SPFL look an absolute mess.

"You could argue that’s just exactly the same adjective you could use to describe the collapse of his team over the two months prior to the shutdown.

“Gerrard also asked for the main leader of the SPFL to show some real leadership at this time.

“I’d think there are a few people who feel quite strongly that any manager who comes out and throws his own players under a bus every time they lose a game isn’t one to be calling out others for real leadership.”

What about the Scottish Premiership?

The focus is now on the Scottish Premiership. With football in Scotland suspended until June 10 and no games until July at the earliest, it is really hard to see how the rest of the games in the top flight will be completed.

If matches are played into August, then it will create complications for next season. Perhaps the best option now is to call the Scottish Premiership and go for a league reconstruction.

Rangers are 13 points behind Celtic in second place in the league table and have a game in hand.