Celtic now reportedly facing competition for Busquets-like player from Newcastle

A dejected Aaron Hickey of Hearts during the William Hill Scottish Cup final between Heart of Midlothian and Celtic at Hampden Park on May 25, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic, Newcastle United and Everton are among the clubs linked with Aaron Hickey.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United are interested in signing Aaron Hickey from Heart of Midlothian in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Newcastle have watched the 17-year-old defender several times this season and want to sign him for their first-team squad.

Football in England and Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

 

Competition

Newcastle are not the only club who have been linked with Hickey. According to a previous report in The Daily Mail, Crystal Palace, Celtic, Manchester City, Everton and Southampton all have watched the defender and want to sign him this summer.

Big comparison

Back in January 2020, Austin MacPhee raved about Hickey, having worked with the teenage left-back as the Hearts assistant and caretaker manager, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

MacPhee was impressed with the defender’s versatility, and added that he “could end up being like Busquets”.

Sergio Busquets has been at Barcelona his entire professional club football career, and the Spain international is one of the best midfielders in the world.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Hickey has scored one goal in 22 Scottish Premiership matches, and has also played once in the Scottish Cup and thrice in the Scottish League Cup for Hearts so far this season.

25th May 2019, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish Football Cup Final, Heart of Midlothian versus Celtic; Aaron Hickey of Hearts takes a shot at goal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

