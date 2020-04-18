Celtic now reportedly facing competition for Busquets-like player from Newcastle

Celtic, Newcastle United and Everton are among the clubs linked with Aaron Hickey.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United are interested in signing Aaron Hickey from Heart of Midlothian in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Newcastle have watched the 17-year-old defender several times this season and want to sign him for their first-team squad.

Football in England and Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Newcastle are not the only club who have been linked with Hickey. According to a previous report in The Daily Mail, Crystal Palace, Celtic, Manchester City, Everton and Southampton all have watched the defender and want to sign him this summer.

Back in January 2020, Austin MacPhee raved about Hickey, having worked with the teenage left-back as the Hearts assistant and caretaker manager, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

MacPhee was impressed with the defender’s versatility, and added that he “could end up being like Busquets”.

Sergio Busquets has been at Barcelona his entire professional club football career, and the Spain international is one of the best midfielders in the world.

According to WhoScored, Hickey has scored one goal in 22 Scottish Premiership matches, and has also played once in the Scottish Cup and thrice in the Scottish League Cup for Hearts so far this season.