Can you answer this riddle? A woman shoots her husband but he doesn't die

Rhymes and riddles have dominated home-based entertainment ever since lockdown was implemented across the globe. But are you actually any good at them?

You see, there are three types of people in the riddled-up world of self-isolation.

Person one shares copious amounts of riddles on Facebook (think every f**kin day), smug in the knowledge that they're the only one who knows the answer. Obviously, however, we all know that person one gained their answer by looking online.

Person two comments on these constant meme, picture and 'optical illusion' riddles with the wrong answer every single time, yet has the confidence to never return to the post to find out the real answer.

"Five", says Carol, as she goes on to believe that five is the answer 2x3 for the remainder of her life.

Person three, is you. You're here not only to crack the code but to come to an understanding of the correct answer. Good for you.

The majority of Facebook and other social media riddles are math or literacy based, where a key eye on grammar is needed to succeeded.

But there's no thrills, tricks or gimmicks in this riddle. Give it a go:

A woman shoots her husband, then holds him underwater for five minutes. Next, she hangs him. Right after, they enjoy a lovely dinner. Explain.

The rest of this article will be an explanation of the riddle and the answer, so perhaps take some time to try and figure it out before continuing to scroll.

You've been warned...

Answer: A woman shoots her husband but he doesn't die

The answer....

is....

Her husband is a photo.

The riddle explained:

The trick to the riddle is working out another meaning for the word "shoot". Of course, we all assume that "shoot" means to fire a weapon. But if you thought this woman had already killed her husband within the first line then you were never going to answer correctly.

It may be tough to in lockdown for marriages, but this woman definitely didn't shoot her husband.

She shot her husband (with a camera)

She then placed him (his picture) in water for five minutes (the process needed to develop a photo)

She then hung her husband (his picture) as the final part of developing a photo.

