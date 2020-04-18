Quick links

Arsenal

Axel Disasi rumour is a big reminder for Arsenal

Shane Callaghan
NIMES, FRANCE - January 11: Axel Disasi #6 of Reims during the Nimes Olympique V Stade de Reims, French Ligue 1, regular season match at Stade des Costieres on January11th 2020, Nimes,...
Arsenal have reportedly entered talks to sign the £15 million-rated star.

Reims' French defender Axel Disasi (R) and Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe vie for the ball during the French League Cup semi-final football match between Stade de Reims...

Arsenal have been linked to a whole host of big-name defenders in recent weeks.

From Samuel Umtiti to Dayot Upamecano, the Gunners, according to the media, are going to be spending big on a high-profile central defender when the transfer window opens.

But one rumour to come out this week is a bit more realistic and must remind Arsenal fans to be grounded.

According to The Mail, the North Londoners have entered talks with Reims over a £15 million deal for Axel Disasi.

 

Disasi obviously isn't as exciting Umtiti or Upamceano, but that's where Arsenal are right now.

They weren't going to qualify for the Champions League before the season was suspended, and with this global health crisis, they're losing a lot of money.

The bottom line is that although Arsenal need an Umtiti or an Upamecano, they can't afford to drop £30 million or £40 million on one player this climate, not when two of their last three big-money signings - Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe - have been hit and miss in North London.

This story about the Reims youngster is a big reminder to the supporters that there's a difference between who the newspaper claim Arsenal want and who the club really want.

Even £15 million might be considered a substantial investment for Mikel Arteta and co in this climate and, if that's the case, there's absolutely nothing in the Umtiti or Upamecano rumours.

NIMES, FRANCE - January 11: Axel Disasi #6 of Reims in action during the Nimes Olympique V Stade de Reims, French Ligue 1, regular season match at Stade des Costieres on January11th 2020,...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

