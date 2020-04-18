Quick links

Arsenal reportedly want £45m ace who dribbles better than Lionel Messi

Arsenal have been linked with Thomas Partey.

Reported Arsenal target Thomas Partey currently boasts a higher successful dribble percentage than Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

The Ghana international has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid.

According to 90Min, Arsenal are among the favourites to sign Partey who has a rather modest £45 million release clause in his Atletico Madrid contract.

Partey has yet to put-to-paper on a new deal, despite Atleti’s intentions.

Arsenal have the opportunity to take advantage, and his dribbling stats this season only gives the Gunners further reason to try and secure a deal.

 

As shown by Opta Stats, Partey boasts an 81.8% successful take-on record – the highest in La Liga this season and more than Lionel Messi.

Partey has been superb this season. He has made 21 starts and three substitute appearances in La Liga for Atletico in 2019-20, scoring two goals in the process.

The 26-year-old also played a key role in helping Atleti defeat Premier League leaders Liverpool 4-2 over two legs in the Champions League knockout phase.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen their midfield. Boss Mikel Arteta will likely lose Dani Ceballos, while Granit Xhaka remains an unconvincing figure.

The Covid-19 suspension may have halted football matches, but Arsenal may now use this time to look ahead to the upcoming transfer window.

