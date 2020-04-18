Arsenal have reportedly made decision on ‘frightening’ player Liverpool also want

Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with Ousmane Dembele, but it seems that neither of the two Premier League clubs are willing to spend what Barcelona want for the forward.

According to AS, Arsenal are an option for Dembele, while Sport has credited Liverpool with interest in the France international.

However, Marca has reported that no club are willing to pay the €60 million (£52.16 million) transfer fee that Barca are looking for the 22-year-old.

That is due to the Frenchman’s injury issues in recent years and the economic uncertainty caused by the global health crisis, according to the report.

The Sun has stated that Arsenal have decided to pass the option to bring Dembele to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Huge praise

Barcelona forward and club legend Lionel Messi rates his teammate Dembele highly and recently named him among the 15 young players on the rise, as quoted in GiveMeSport.

Messi added about the forward, as quoted in GiveMeSport: “His pace is frightening in training."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Dembele has made five appearances in La Liga and has played four times in the Champions League so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the forward made 20 starts and nine substitute appearances in the league, and made five starts and three substitute appearances in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

AS has reported that Madrid want the 24-year-old this summer, while The Express has claimed that the Reds are looking to sign the midfielder from Napoli.