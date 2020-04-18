Quick links

Amazon could fund blockbuster Tottenham signing - report

Shane Callaghan
Aaron Ramsey (l) and Gareth Bale share a joke during Wales training at the Vale hotel complex on June 1, 2016 in Cardiff, Wales.
Could Tottenham Hotspur bring Gareth Bale back to North London?

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Peter Crouch (L) celebrates scoring the second goal with Welsh defender Gareth Bale (R) during their UEFA Champions League group A match against Inter...

Gareth Bale to Tottenham Hotspur is a rumour that never really goes away.

Since leaving Spurs for Real Madrid in 2013, Bale has been regularly linked with a return to North London.

Only last week it was reported by Sport that Tottenham wouldn't be going ahead with trying to re-sign him when the transfer window opens, due to what it would cost to bring the Wales international - who earns £600,000 per week in the Spanish capital - back to the United Kingdom.

But the same publication has done a u-turn on that report.

 

Now, Sport have claimed that fresh investment from Amazon could make Tottenham try and re-sign the 31-year-old.

According to The Daily Mail, Amazon are 'genuine contenders' to secure the naming rights to the Lilywhites' £1 billion stadium, which opened a year ago.

And the Spanish publication report that a surge of investment - to the tune of £250 million potentially - on that scale could help the club bring one of their best-ever players back.

Tottenham fans won't be holding their breath because, as mentioned, this isn't the first time that Bale has been linked with a blockbuster return.

But if the Amazon thing does go through then maybe, just maybe, it would get a little more credible on this occasion, despite the global health crisis.

Gareth Bale during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Real Madrid and Ajax at Bernabeu on March 05, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

