Amazon could fund blockbuster Tottenham signing - report

Could Tottenham Hotspur bring Gareth Bale back to North London?

Gareth Bale to Tottenham Hotspur is a rumour that never really goes away.

Since leaving Spurs for Real Madrid in 2013, Bale has been regularly linked with a return to North London.

Only last week it was reported by Sport that Tottenham wouldn't be going ahead with trying to re-sign him when the transfer window opens, due to what it would cost to bring the Wales international - who earns £600,000 per week in the Spanish capital - back to the United Kingdom.

But the same publication has done a u-turn on that report.

Now, Sport have claimed that fresh investment from Amazon could make Tottenham try and re-sign the 31-year-old.

According to The Daily Mail, Amazon are 'genuine contenders' to secure the naming rights to the Lilywhites' £1 billion stadium, which opened a year ago.

And the Spanish publication report that a surge of investment - to the tune of £250 million potentially - on that scale could help the club bring one of their best-ever players back.

Tottenham fans won't be holding their breath because, as mentioned, this isn't the first time that Bale has been linked with a blockbuster return.

But if the Amazon thing does go through then maybe, just maybe, it would get a little more credible on this occasion, despite the global health crisis.