Agent confirms contact made for reported £90m Liverpool target

Liverpool have been linked with Fabian Ruiz.

The agent of reported Liverpool target Fabian Ruiz has confirmed Europe’s big clubs have asked about the midfielder ahead of the summer, the Mirror report.

Ruiz has been one of the best players in Serie A for Napoli this season.

According to the Express, his stunning form has attracted the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

When asked about the reports, Ruiz’s agent Alvaro Torres claims clubs have been in contact.

“A few months ago, we decided to leave the issue of Fabian's contract to one side. We can return to it at the end of the season. It's understandable that some of the big clubs in Europe are interested and have been asking about him. The way he has been evolving, it would be strange if they weren't interested,” Alvaro Torres explained.

According to Ansa, Napoli are plotting a new contract for Ruiz as they bid to keep hold of their prized asset.

The Italian editorial claim Barcelona and Real Madrid are also keen.

CalcioNapoli24 say Napoli value Ruiz at a whopping £90 million. He currently doesn’t have a release clause in his contract which expires in 2023.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will not want his side to rest on their laurels, despite the Reds dominating the Premier League prior to the Covid-19 suspension.

Further midfield options would be welcomed at Anfield.

Ruiz, 23, has posted two goals and two assists in 21 Serie A starts. He is an all-round midfielder, averaging 1.7 tackles and 2.4 shots per league game (Whoscored).