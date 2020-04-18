'Absolutely mustard on FM': Potential cut-price signing has Arsenal fans talking

Arsenal have today been linked with a move for the League One sensation.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Flynn Downes.

The Ipswich Town gem isn't a big name, but he could be a big player over the coming years.

According to The Chronicle, Arsenal are interested in the £7 million-rated midfielder.

But the report adds that the global health crisis means that Football League clubs will have to drastically reduce their asking price for players, when the transfer window opens.

The Gunners have been linked to much bigger names in recent weeks, such as Philippe Coutinho and Dayot Upamecano.

But the 21-year-old Downes appears to be a very good prospect and one who Paul Lambert claimed last year has a 'really big future'.

Here's how Arsenal fans reacted on Twitter to possibly signing the cut-price youngster.

Anyone getting annoyed at this hasn’t seen him play. Loves a tackle, great passing range, been class the last couple of seasons. Worth it for 7 million. — afcRambles (@AfcRambles) April 18, 2020

Who the hell is this guy now — Aisha (@AishaSharu) April 18, 2020

As and Arsenal and Ipswich fan he would be a good signing at 7 mil but I'd prefer him to stay at Ipswich lol — Ryan Bedford (@RyanBedford19) April 18, 2020

This lad is absolutely mustard on FM. Captained Leipzig on my most recent save. — Sam (@SK_arsenal) April 18, 2020

The guys 21 years old and is playing in League 1 — samdaniels‍ (@samdanielsXX) April 18, 2020

People laughing that he’s from Ipswich and they’ve never heard of him. I couldn’t care less personally, as long as he gives it his all — Leah (@afc_leah) April 18, 2020

I dont know Who is he — Arsène JR (@arsenallement) April 18, 2020

Mikel Arteta's side have also been linked with a move for Thomas Partey, and fans wouldn't be pleased if the big Ghanaian star winds up at a Premier League rival while they secure Downes.