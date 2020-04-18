Quick links

'Absolutely mustard on FM': Potential cut-price signing has Arsenal fans talking

Ipswich Town's Flynn Downes and Liam Cooper of Leeds United
Arsenal have today been linked with a move for the League One sensation.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Flynn Downes.

The Ipswich Town gem isn't a big name, but he could be a big player over the coming years.

According to The Chronicle, Arsenal are interested in the £7 million-rated midfielder.

But the report adds that the global health crisis means that Football League clubs will have to drastically reduce their asking price for players, when the transfer window opens.

 

The Gunners have been linked to much bigger names in recent weeks, such as Philippe Coutinho and Dayot Upamecano.

But the 21-year-old Downes appears to be a very good prospect and one who Paul Lambert claimed last year has a 'really big future'.

Here's how Arsenal fans reacted on Twitter to possibly signing the cut-price youngster.

Mikel Arteta's side have also been linked with a move for Thomas Partey, and fans wouldn't be pleased if the big Ghanaian star winds up at a Premier League rival while they secure Downes.

Pedro Obiang of West Ham United in action with Flynn Downes of Ipswich Town during the pre-season friendly match between Ipswich Town and West Ham United at Portman Road on July 28, 2018...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

