Tottenham Hotspur

£17m signing suggests Pochettino didn't appreciate him at Tottenham

Vincent Janssen struggled in a big way at Tottenham Hotspur.

Vincent Janssen of Tottenham Hotspur Under 23s

Vincent Janssen has suggested that Mauricio Pochettino didn't appreciate him at Tottenham.

The Dutch striker joined Spurs in 2016 but had a rotten three-year spell in North London.

Janssen, a £17 million signing, started only three Premier League games under Pochettino and spent the second half of last season playing with the Under-23s.

The former AZ Alkmaar star managed just two league goals during a poor first season under the Argentine, who loaned him to Fenerbahce for the 2017-18 campaign.

 

And Janssen, who now plies his trade with Monterrey in Mexico, told VTBL that he didn't feel valued enough at the Lilywhites.

He said: "As a 22 year old boy from AZ this was a great step [joining Spurs], but I didn’t make the minutes there that I expected. Also I did not reach my level there. Ultimately you want to play again, be a footballer and be appreciated.”

If Janssen didn't get the minutes at Tottenham then it's because Harry Kane was there.

And Kane was at the club when he joined, so the Dutchman knew that he was signing up to be the club's second-choice striker.

You can't really blame Pochettino for Janssen's struggles. The bottom line is that he simply wasn't good enough.

Tottenham Hotspur dutch striker Vincent Janssen (C) is escorted by Turkish police officersupon his arrival at Ataturk International airport in Istanbul, on September 8, 2017.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

