£16m Arsenal star injured until Christmas - report

If rumours are believed, the Arsenal defender won't play until December.

Arsenal have been linked to one or two or 15 centre-backs in recent weeks.

The likes of Samuel Umtiti, Dayot Upamecano and now Axel Disasi have been linked with moves to the Emirates Stadium.

And it's probably no coincidence. Yes, Arsenal need to improve their defence, even though Mikel Arteta has made it quite a lot better using the same players that Unai Emery had at his disposal.

But another reason for the Gunners being linked to so many central defenders might be because one of their current ones may not be around until December.

Calum Chambers hasn't kicked a ball for the North Londoners since December due to a knee ligament injury.

And according to Goal.com, Arsenal don't expect him to be fit until Christmas.

Chambers, a £16 million signing from Southampton in 2014 [The Guardian], was originally ruled out for nine months but, if the report from Goal is true, the 25-year-old might not play at all in 2020.