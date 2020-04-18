Quick links

£16m Arsenal star injured until Christmas - report

Shane Callaghan
Calum Chambers of Arsenal during the match between Arsenal XI and Crawley Town XI at London Colney on July 18, 2018 in St Albans, England.
Shane Callaghan
If rumours are believed, the Arsenal defender won't play until December.

Arsenal have been linked to one or two or 15 centre-backs in recent weeks.

The likes of Samuel Umtiti, Dayot Upamecano and now Axel Disasi have been linked with moves to the Emirates Stadium.

And it's probably no coincidence. Yes, Arsenal need to improve their defence, even though Mikel Arteta has made it quite a lot better using the same players that Unai Emery had at his disposal.

But another reason for the Gunners being linked to so many central defenders might be because one of their current ones may not be around until December.

 

Calum Chambers hasn't kicked a ball for the North Londoners since December due to a knee ligament injury.

And according to Goal.com, Arsenal don't expect him to be fit until Christmas.

Chambers, a £16 million signing from Southampton in 2014 [The Guardian], was originally ruled out for nine months but, if the report from Goal is true, the 25-year-old might not play at all in 2020.

Calum Chambers of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

