£1.5m star shares revelation about Leeds wages

Shane Callaghan
The Leeds United players will be getting the money back that they sacrificed it seems.

Leeds United players were some of the first to agree to give up part of their wages amid the ongoing global health crisis.

Back on March 26, BBC Sport reported that the Whites playing and coaching staff had deferred a portion of their salary.

The suspension of fixtures is costing Leeds millions, and the wage sacrifice ensures that the non-playing or coaching staff at Thorp Arch can continue to earn as normal.

But Mateusz Klich has revealed some interesting insights into the agreement, saying that he and his team-mates have assurances from the club that it'll be paid back when football returns.

 

The Poland international, a £1.5 million signing in 2017, told Przeglad Sportowy: "It is true that by agreeing to the new conditions, we have been assured that when the game resumes, we will all be happy.

"I would not call it a reduction because our salaries have been frozen. The money will be transferred to us at a later date, I'm not worried at all."

Leeds were top of the Championship nine games to go at the time of the suspension.

Even better, they had a seven-point cushion in the top two, and a five-match winning streak. Marcelo Bielsa's side looked on course to win Premier League promotion and if that happens at a later date, there'll be plenty of resources for the players to get back what they're owed.

United owner Andrea Radrizzani has previously claimed that promotion could be worth as much as £200 million to the club.

