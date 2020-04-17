Quick links

'Wow, disappointing': Some Liverpool fans disagree with what Jamie Carragher has said

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's current contract at Anfield expires in 2024.

Many Liverpool fans have disagreed with Jamie Carragher over his suggestion that Steven Gerrard should take over from Jurgen Klopp, when the German boss does leave.

Speaking on Instagram, Carragher suggested that Gerrard should be Liverpool’s next manager.

“Just give it to Gerrard,” he said.

 

However, many Liverpool supporters feel that it is too early for Gerrard to be considered as a candidate to takeover at Anfield.

And they have suggested that Liverpool should actually be looking elsewhere, when they do have to replace Klopp.

The good news for Liverpool is that Klopp does not appear to be going anywhere soon.

The current Liverpool boss’s contract runs until 2024, and it would be a huge surprise if he was to leave before that deal runs out.

Gerrard, meanwhile, is currently at Rangers and is enjoying his first spell in management.

Gerrard has helped Rangers improve considerably during his time in Scotland, but he still hasn't been able to deliver any silverware to Ibrox during his time in charge, with Celtic continuing to come out on top.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

