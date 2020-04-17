'Wow, disappointing': Some Liverpool fans disagree with what Jamie Carragher has said

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's current contract at Anfield expires in 2024.

Many Liverpool fans have disagreed with Jamie Carragher over his suggestion that Steven Gerrard should take over from Jurgen Klopp, when the German boss does leave.

Speaking on Instagram, Carragher suggested that Gerrard should be Liverpool’s next manager.

“Just give it to Gerrard,” he said.

However, many Liverpool supporters feel that it is too early for Gerrard to be considered as a candidate to takeover at Anfield.

And they have suggested that Liverpool should actually be looking elsewhere, when they do have to replace Klopp.

Small mentality — Jayden (@J_LFC11) April 16, 2020

Stevie is very much in our hearts as a player but he’s nowhere near ready to take over the reins at Anfield - even if Klopp stays until 2024 Stevie won’t be ready. — Andrew Dickson (@binfampho) April 16, 2020

There’s only one man that can replace Klopp and that’s Julian Nagelsmann from RB Leipzig.... — Mr_B_A (@MrB10A) April 16, 2020

No way. That's not how it works anymore. Give it to the best manager worldwide with a proven track record at the top level. Give it to the best available on his record as a manager not on what they achieved as a player or past great for the club. — 6Times (@BigBigVirgil) April 16, 2020

Nooo! Klopp should remain at least another decade. Nothing less. — Kalaimani (@KalaimaniSam) April 16, 2020

Nonsense from Carragher as usual. As good as Gerrard was as a player, I cannot see him being in the same league as Klopp as a manager. The next Liverpool manager must not be appointed based on sentimental reasons — Kevin J. Kathurima (@KevinKathurima) April 16, 2020

Wow. Disappointing answer from Carragher. Such a small time mentality. — Kellan (@thatKellKell) April 16, 2020

that’s a terrible idea — Broken Nixon (@BrokenNixon) April 16, 2020

The good news for Liverpool is that Klopp does not appear to be going anywhere soon.

The current Liverpool boss’s contract runs until 2024, and it would be a huge surprise if he was to leave before that deal runs out.

Gerrard, meanwhile, is currently at Rangers and is enjoying his first spell in management.

Gerrard has helped Rangers improve considerably during his time in Scotland, but he still hasn't been able to deliver any silverware to Ibrox during his time in charge, with Celtic continuing to come out on top.