Will Minecraft RTX beta be on Xbox One? Ray tracing is beautiful!

Some fans are curious as to whether the Minecraft RTX beta will ever be on Xbox One so they can experience the beauty of ray tracing.

The Minecraft RTX beta from Nvidia is now available on windows 10 and the reception has been extremely positive with many outlets agreeing that ray tracing is quite simply beautiful. Some players on Xbox One are curious as to whether they'll be able to experience the beauty firsthand on Microsoft's console, and the answer is that it'll eventually be available but not on the current-gen.

Although you wouldn't really consider Minecraft to be the best example for showing off the beauty of ray tracing, Nvidia's RTX beta is simply so sublime that it has become a must-play. After all, it makes the pixelated title look like a completely different game especially when checking out the comparisons that are as strikingly different as night and day.

Xbox One loyalists understandably want to know if the RTX beta will ever be on their system of choice, but it's unfortunately something that can be only anticipated on the next-gen.

Will Minecraft RTX be on Xbox One?

No, the Minecraft RTX beta will not be on Xbox One.

However, while the RTX beta will not be on Xbox One, Microsoft loyalists will be able to experience Minecraft with ray tracing on the Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series X recently used the famous Mojang video game to show off the console's ray tracing capabilities, and again it looks like a completely different game thanks to graphical improvements including more dynamic colours, superior lighting, and hard and soft shadows.

As for when Microsoft's next-gen console is coming out, it is currently slated to be released for the holidays alongside the PS5.