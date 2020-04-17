Who plays the dentist in Young Sheldon? Season 3's Dr Bowers explains Sheldon's fear of dentists

Young Sheldon has finally explained Sheldon's fear of dentists but who plays Dr Bowers?

Throughout the original run of The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon Cooper is shown to be so socially awkward that he asks his friends to accompany him to the likes of the dentist and other medical appointments.

For years, this has just been seen as a quirk of Sheldon's. He may be a genius when it comes to physics but when he's faced with an everyday task, he looks to others for help. In his own unique way, of course.

But now, in Young Sheldon's third season, we finally know the reason why Sheldon is so afraid of going to the dentist.

In episode 20 of season 3, Sheldon is taken to the dentist to have a baby tooth pulled out but just who is the actor playing Dr Bowers?

STREAMING ON NETFLIX: Meet Outer Banks star Chase Stokes

Young Sheldon season 3 on CBS and E4

Season 3 of Young Sheldon has been airing since September 2019 in the US and as of April 2020, we're finally starting to reach the final few episodes.

April 16th brought episode 20 to viewers in the US and it sees Sheldon make a trip to the dentist which proves to be quite a traumatic experience.

For UK fans, episode 20 is expected to arrive on E4 on April 30th.

Who plays the dentist in A Baby Tooth and the Egyptian God of Knowledge?

Ryan Stiles is the actor playing the dentist, Dr Bowers, in episode 20.

Like many, Dr Bowers finds Sheldon a little intense, especially when the child genius is rejecting the offers of painkilling drugs prior to having his tooth pulled.

The 60-year-old American-Canadian actor (soon to be 61, as of April 22nd), Ryan Stiles, has been a constant presence on TV screens since making his acting debut back in 1985.

Ryan Stiles: Films and TV

Since his debut 35 years ago, Stiles has appeared in 40 acting roles according to IMDb.

His first appearance came in episode 6 of The Beachcombers' 14th season which aired in November 1985.

Since then, Ryan Stiles biggest roles have come in the likes of The Drew Carey Show and Two and a Half Men while he's also been a regular contributor several iterations of Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Young Sheldon continues on both CBS and E4 until season 3 concludes in May 2020.