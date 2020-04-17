'We'd be absolutely mad': Some Everton fans react to transfer update they've heard

Everton striker Moise Kean has struggled to make a positive impact in his first season at Goodison Park.

Everton fans are hopeful that Moise Kean won’t be leaving during the summer transfer window.

Kean has endured a difficult first season at Goodison Park, where he has failed to make the impact many expected.

When Everton signed Kean from Juventus last summer there was great excitement among Toffees fans.

The Italian arrived at Everton as one of the hottest young prospects in European football, but he has managed to score just once in the Premier League.

Reports in Leggo now suggest that Kean could look to leave Everton in the coming months.

But supporters of the Merseyside club do not want the 20-year-old to depart, as they still feel he could have a lot to offer them in the years ahead.

Are you crazy? It's a long-term project or a desperate search for a UCl rating — igor (@igorbr4ga) April 17, 2020

He’s staying. He’s gonna be a star next season. — Paul Albertsen (@AlbertsenPaul) April 16, 2020

not buying it but wouldn't be opposed to a year loan deal — Zombie IPTV (@IptvZombie) April 16, 2020

Fake news again — darryl Challice (@daggsy1878) April 16, 2020

He’s going nowhere is he. Paper talk. — That Blue Boy (@thatblueboy98) April 16, 2020

There’s no chance Kean is leaving... Carlo wanted him at Napoli and now he’s got him at Everton. This is a nonstarter. — James Hitchco (@james_hitchco) April 16, 2020

Be absolutely mad to sell him — Skelly (@n_based) April 16, 2020

If Kean was to depart Everton it would leave Carlo Ancelotti’s side looking short up-front, and the Toffees would surely have to enter the market to sign a new striker.