'We'd be absolutely mad': Some Everton fans react to transfer update they've heard

Everton's Moise Kean
Everton striker Moise Kean has struggled to make a positive impact in his first season at Goodison Park.

Moise Kean of Everton applauds the Everton fans during the Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on January 21, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Everton fans are hopeful that Moise Kean won’t be leaving during the summer transfer window.

Kean has endured a difficult first season at Goodison Park, where he has failed to make the impact many expected.

 

When Everton signed Kean from Juventus last summer there was great excitement among Toffees fans.

The Italian arrived at Everton as one of the hottest young prospects in European football, but he has managed to score just once in the Premier League.

Reports in Leggo now suggest that Kean could look to leave Everton in the coming months.

But supporters of the Merseyside club do not want the 20-year-old to depart, as they still feel he could have a lot to offer them in the years ahead.

If Kean was to depart Everton it would leave Carlo Ancelotti’s side looking short up-front, and the Toffees would surely have to enter the market to sign a new striker.

