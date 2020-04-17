Fox: War of the Worlds ending explained - how the H.G. Wells adaptation sets up season 2

Fox's War of the Worlds has come to a head-scratching conclusion but what does the ending mean?

H.G. Wells' The War of the Worlds has been one of the most loved and most recreated sci-fi stories in history.

We've had several radio dramas, an umpteen amount of films and an endless supply of TV series.

In 2019 and 2020 we've had not one but two attempts at recreating the infamous alien invasion story.

The BBC released their much-maligned adaptation in November 2019 and now, in April 2020, the Fox and Canal version has just come to an end here in the UK and has received a similarly mixed response.

That, in part, comes as a result of the series' ambiguous ending but there's actually a very good reason why episode 8 leaves you wanting more.

STREAMING NOW ON DISNEY+: Explore Richard Ayoade's appearance in The Mandalorian

War of the Worlds on Fox

After arriving in France in October 2019, the Howard Overman-led version started airing in the UK on March 5th, with episodes airing weekly on Fox.

The general premise of the series is similar to H.G. Wells' original story, in that aliens invade earth and seek to wipe out humanity but the way in which this series goes about the story as a whole is very different from its source material.

After first contact is made with an unknown alien race, almost all of humanity is wiped out as the extraterrestrials turn out to be more hostile than anticipated. This leaves a handful of survivors trying to stay alive, start to rebuild and take the fight to the alien invaders.

The eighth and final episode War of the Worlds arrived on April 16th here in the UK and it's safe to say that it's not tied things up as fans would have wanted.

Ending explained

The season 1 finale of War of the Worlds saw humanity take their first real retaliation shot at the alien invaders when Catherine's frequency-emitting device causes the metallic invaders to malfunction.

Meanwhile, Emily and Kariem head off in search of the aliens as Emily wants to learn more about her unexplained connection with the creatures and with the character, Sacha, who also seems linked to the aliens.

On their episode 8 adventures, Emily and Kariem discover what appears to be an alien spaceship and venture onboard but aren't really given the answers they're looking for.

The overly ambiguous ending to episode 8 gives next to nothing away and can only mean one thing, that fans will have to tune in to season 2 when it eventually arrives as this story is one that could well continue for some time.

Fans react to Canal and Fox's adaptation

Like the BBC adaption, the Fox and Canal version of War of the Worlds has received a mixed reaction, thanks mostly to its slow pace and ambiguous conclusion.

The reaction can be seen on social media where fans have both praised and criticised the series.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "Just finish the Fox/Canal series 1 of "War of the Worlds". It really creates more questions than it answers. So glad it's been renewed for Series 2."

While another viewer added: "Fox series of War of the Worlds is really good although no idea why it's called War of the Worlds coz about from alien invasion there is no similarities between this and the book"

And finally, this fan, still haunted by the BBC version, commented: "Trying to persevere with Fox's 'War of the Worlds' series: it feels like a poor copy of 'The Walking Dead', but instead of zombies (or characters you care about) it has aliens (that look like they were a runner up in 'Robot Wars'). It's not as awful as the BBC version though..."

Episode 8 of War of the Worlds arrived on Fox here in the UK on April 16th.