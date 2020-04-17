Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Pochettino payment report

Manager Mauricio Pochettino (L) and chairman Daniel Levy on stage at the Tottenham Hotspur Fans Forum on December 11, 2017 in Tottenham, England.
Tottenham Hotspur are still paying Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham Hotspur's decision to sack Mauricio Pochettino was a costly one.

The Telegraph report Tottenham are still paying Pochettino his £8.5 million monthly salary.

Their report states Spurs have now contacted Pochettino to ask him to agree to spread out the monthly payments.

 

The unprecedented scenario which has led to the football season being paused has put a strain on Tottenham's finances.

The report does not say how Pochettino has responded to the request.

It is unlikely he would want to put Tottenham in any jeopardy, but he may not have too much goodwill towards chairman Daniel Levy either.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino (L) and chairman Daniel Levy on stage at the Tottenham Hotspur Fans Forum on December 11, 2017 in Tottenham, England.

Pochettino was sacked after five and a half seasons in charge, and rebuffed interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United in the process.

This loyalty was not repaid when there was a slump in form, with Tottenham hitting the panic button.

Now supporters believe Pochettino should give Levy's request short shrift, and feel embarrassed that he has even been asked...

