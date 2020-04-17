TikTok: What is the Carole Baskin Song? Which celebrities are involved?

While the world has gone into lock down, one thing has been uniting the world full of Netflix users.

Of course, it's Tiger King, the new documentary tracking the feud between self proclaimed 'gun toting gay redneck' and the founder of Big Cat Rescue and animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

With Joe Exotic landing himself in jail due to a murder for hire plot against Carole, you would expect the audience to be rooting for Carole, but in fact the opposite has happened, and viewers everywhere are certain Carole Baskin, did indeed kill her husband.

They are so certain, in fact, one TikTok user created a song featuring lyrics describing how Carole Baskin murdered her husband, to the tune of the viral dance song 'Savage'. The song has taken off and thousands of TikTokkers, including celebs, have joined in with this challenge adorned in full Joe Exotic attire.

What is the Carole Baskin song on TikTok?

On the March 4th, Tiktok user @calebjaxin uploaded a video of himself dancing to a song he had just created, whilst dressed up as Joe Exotic. The tune was the well-known song 'Savage' by Meg Thee Stallion, but the lyrics were changed, and made to sound like they were being sung by Joe Exotic.

Among the Tiger King hysteria, the song took off and thousands of people made their own videos to this song, turning it into a challenge.

What are the lyrics to the Carole Baskin song?

The lyrics are as follows:

Carole Baskin

Killed her husband, whacked him

Can't convince me that it didn't happen

Fed him to tigers

They snackin'

What's happening

Carole Baskin

Which celebrities are involved with the Carole Baskin song?

All sorts of celebrities have joined in with the challenge, from TikTok stars like Charli d'Amelio and Holly H, to reality stars like Scarlett Moffatt and Rylan, and even others.

Make up artists have taken the challenge an extra step further and have used make up to make themselves look identical to Joe Exotic from the slanted eyebrows to the unique facial hair.

