Seven incredible 2.6 Challenge ideas - how you can donate to UK’s charities

Covid19 has led to the cancellation of many events, the latest one being the Virgin Money London Marathon. The event was scheduled to take place on the 26th April and is the world's biggest fundraising event.

Last year in 2019 the event raised more than £66.4 million for thousands of charities, but now more than ever these charities are in need of support.

This has led to the launch of the 2.6 challenge, encouraging everyone to get active and do 2.6 of anything in order to raise the money the marathon would have made.

GET ACTIVE: Get involved in the Run 5 Donate 5 Challenge

For the next 15 days we are The #TwoPointSixChallenge and together, we are going to help save the UK's charities. ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/uhDWyKYlw3 — The #TwoPointSixChallenge (@LondonMarathon) 16 April 2020

What is the 2.6 Challenge?

The campaign was launched after the Virgin Money London Marathon was cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak in order to raise the money which would have been made at the marathon. It is called the 2.6 Challenge as the marathon was set to be on the 26th April, and anyone can take part.

The challenge can be interpreted however you want and the website explains that 'The 2.6 Challenge can be any activity you like – from running 2.6 miles to holding an online workout with 26 of your friends.' They emphasise that 'Whatever your age or ability, you can take part. After all, we’re not looking for superheroes. We’re looking for Home Heroes.'

TRY IT: How to make TikTok's egg sandwich

Seven ideas for the 2.6 Challenge

1. If you're feeling brave, or perhaps were signed up for the marathon you could run 2.6 miles, or even 26! If this is too much of a push, you could walk the distance over a few days or a week.

‼️Our super cute office pug (Dora) is walking 26 miles over 11 days (that’s a lot for little legs) in order to raise funds for @supportdogsuk to help keep our charity going at this time Dora would LOVE if you are able to help by donating some pennies at https://t.co/OrikCWrFOS — Danielle Elliott (@daniken30) 17 April 2020

2. Run, skip or hop 26 laps around the garden

I'm going to run 2.6k around my flat. It's a 40 metre loop so that's 65 laps. With lots of furniture to navigate around. You can sponsor me and raise funds for @bowelcanceruk at https://t.co/vi7aKuVJ7P What are you doing @MikesTri2016 @Lisa_Wilde @GenEdwards @VickyMartin36? https://t.co/T9dMdjwPt2 — Kerry Thomas (@kerryanna2709) 17 April 2020

3. Make the most of the sunny weather by doing 26 minutes of yoga (with or without goats)

4. If sport isn't your thing, why don't you whip up 26 cupcakes or flapjacks?

Excited to be planning my 2.6 Challenge for @TheStrokeAssoc - super easy to set up, now I just have to decide if I will be drinking 26 gins, eating 26 pizzas or doing 26 laps of the block...decisions decisions. Please join in & support Stroke Association! https://t.co/VkvVHZCeoH — JoMcG1985 (@JoMcG1985) 17 April 2020

5. 26... or 260 sit ups

We're part of the 2.6 challenge - here's a sneaky peek of @CharityCharli doing the #TwoPointSixChallenge that we've dreamed up Join our team today and fundraise for Leeds Mind https://t.co/fcyhsm4MCZ #LeedsMindTogether pic.twitter.com/pypOV1bXE2 — Leeds Mind (@LeedsMind) 17 April 2020

6. If you have a football net try and score 26 goals in a row

7. Create a workout with 26 different short exercises

What a way to launch our 2.6 challenge! Thanks Henry. We’re doing the 2.6 Challenge to Save the UK charities. Click on the link below and choose to either donate or fundraise, then choose to support 2 Wish on your chosen platform.https://t.co/Covbc1IETm #TwoPointSixChallenge pic.twitter.com/I2RASD1IDD — 2wishupon (@2wishupon) April 16, 2020

How do I donate to a UK charity?

If you don't want to join in with the challenge you can still donate by going to the 2.6 Challenge website and clicking 'Donate Now'. You can select any amount and can choose to leave your own message.

If you do want to join in, you can choose to fund raise through Justgiving or Virgin Money Giving, and can choose which charity you want to fund raise for. Get family and friends to donate and sponsor you to complete your challenge. Film yourself completing you 2.6 Challenge activity and upload it online with the hashtag #Twopointsixchallenge.