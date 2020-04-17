Seven incredible 2.6 Challenge ideas - how you can donate to UK’s charities

Ella Kipling
Mini Marathon Runners on April 28, 2019 London, England.
Ella Kipling Profile
Ella Kipling

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Covid19 has led to the cancellation of many events, the latest one being the Virgin Money London Marathon. The event was scheduled to take place on the 26th April and is the world's biggest fundraising event.

Last year in 2019 the event raised more than £66.4 million for thousands of charities, but now more than ever these charities are in need of support. 

This has led to the launch of the 2.6 challenge, encouraging everyone to get active and do 2.6 of anything in order to raise the money the marathon would have made. 

  • GET ACTIVE: Get involved in the Run 5 Donate 5 Challenge

What is the 2.6 Challenge?

The campaign was launched after the Virgin Money London Marathon was cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak in order to raise the money which would have been made at the marathon. It is called the 2.6 Challenge as the marathon was set to be on the 26th April, and anyone can take part.

The challenge can be interpreted however you want and the website explains that 'The 2.6 Challenge can be any activity you like – from running 2.6 miles to holding an online workout with 26 of your friends.' They emphasise that 'Whatever your age or ability, you can take part. After all, we’re not looking for superheroes. We’re looking for Home Heroes.' 

  • TRY IT: How to make TikTok's egg sandwich
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

For the next 15 days we are The #TwoPointSixChallenge and together, we are going to help save the UK's charities. ‍♀️

A post shared by The #TwoPointSixChallenge (@londonmarathon) on

 Seven ideas for the 2.6 Challenge

1. If you're feeling brave, or perhaps were signed up for the marathon you could run 2.6 miles, or even 26! If this is too much of a push, you could walk the distance over a few days or a week.

 2. Run, skip or hop 26 laps around the garden

 3. Make the most of the sunny weather by doing 26 minutes of yoga (with or without goats)

Goat Yoga | Every Second Counts - We Buy Any Car YouTube

4. If sport isn't your thing, why don't you whip up 26 cupcakes or flapjacks?

 5. 26... or 260 sit ups

 6. If you have a football net try and score 26 goals in a row 

Chelsea's Claudio Pizarro (centre) strikes a shot on goal which is turned into the goal by Queens Park Rangers' goalkeeper Lee Camp, to give Chelsea the first goal of the game

7. Create a workout with 26 different short exercises

How do I donate to a UK charity?

If you don't want to join in with the challenge you can still donate by going to the 2.6 Challenge website and clicking 'Donate Now'. You can select any amount and can choose to leave your own message.

If you do want to join in, you can choose to fund raise through Justgiving or Virgin Money Giving, and can choose which charity you want to fund raise for. Get family and friends to donate and sponsor you to complete your challenge. Film yourself completing you 2.6 Challenge activity and upload it online with the hashtag #Twopointsixchallenge.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Ella Kipling Profile

Ella Kipling

Ella is an English Lit student at The University of Birmingham with a passion for journalism. Other than pop culture she likes news reporting, going out with friends and exploring new places.