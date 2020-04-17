Quick links

Steven Gerrard is a big fan of Klopp's dream signing for Liverpool this summer

Liverpool are said to hold an interest in Kylian Mbappe from PSG, with Jurgen Klopp a huge admirer.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard is seen during a press conference ahead of the Europa League Round of Sixteen match against Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox Stadium on March 11, 2020 in Glasgow,...

Steven Gerrard has put reported Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe in his World XI, during a challenge set to him by Jamie Carragher, while speaking to Sky Sports.

Gerrard was tasked with naming the best XI of players he has seen, but none of the team can have played together at club or international level.

Mbappe was given the honour of starting down the left-flank for Gerrard’s side, with the Liverpool icon seemingly a huge fan of the PSG winger.

 

Liverpool have been tentatively linked with Mbappe for some time now, with the Telegraph suggesting that he is Jurgen Klopp’s dream signing.

The Daily Mail have also claimed that Liverpool are hoping that they may be able to prise Mbappe away from PSG in the near future.

If Liverpool are to sign the French international they would surely have to fork out a huge fee.

Kylian Mbappe of PSG celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain at Old...

Mbappe would make Liverpool even more of a threat if he was to arrive though.

The 20-year-old is widely regarded as the very best young talent in football, and he has scored 30 goals in 33 appearances for PSG across all competitions this term.

Gerrard’s full team was as follows: Jan Oblak; Cafu, Vincent Kompany, Kalidou Koulibaly, Andy Robertson; Toni Kroos, Roy Keane; Lionel Messi, Alessandro Del Piero, Kylian Mbappe; Didier Drogba.

