Some Newcastle United fans are messaging James Reuben on Twitter

Could Newcastle United have new owners soon?

Some Newcastle United fans have responded to James Reuben’s post on Twitter.

The Reuben brothers - Simon and David - are prospective backers of Amanda Staveley's bid to buy Newcastle from current owner Mike Ashley, according to The Chronicle.

David Reuben's son, James, is on the board of Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

Jamie Reuben has posted a tweet regarding the NHS amid the global health crisis, and some Newcastle fans have responded to his post, and they seem quite welcoming.

You know it makes sense lad — Kieran NufcMad (@Bryant15594) April 17, 2020

Can you imagine if the owner of a football club did something as generous as this?



If only. pic.twitter.com/6CX2omWBiE — Ant (@Van_Damme_Moran) April 16, 2020

Like this If the takeover complete — Matt (@swanzmatt) April 16, 2020

Legend! Well done — Aaron (@SenseNufc) April 16, 2020

don't like this tweet if the ownership test is done — Matthew Daly (@matthewdaly1999) April 16, 2020

Patience needed

While Newcastle fans should be excited and encouraged by speculation on the takeover, they need to be patient as well and should not get carried away just yet.

The Magpies are not going to start challenging the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur overnight, but the prospective new owners are likely to invest more money in the team than current owner Mike Ashley has done over the years.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.