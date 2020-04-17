Quick links

Some Newcastle United fans are messaging James Reuben on Twitter

A general view of St James' Park during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park on May 15, 2016 in Newcastle, England.
Could Newcastle United have new owners soon?

Some Newcastle United fans have responded to James Reuben’s post on Twitter.

The Reuben brothers - Simon and David - are prospective backers of Amanda Staveley's bid to buy Newcastle from current owner Mike Ashley, according to The Chronicle.

David Reuben's son, James, is on the board of Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

 

Jamie Reuben has posted a tweet regarding the NHS amid the global health crisis, and some Newcastle fans have responded to his post, and they seem quite welcoming.

Patience needed

While Newcastle fans should be excited and encouraged by speculation on the takeover, they need to be patient as well and should not get carried away just yet.

The Magpies are not going to start challenging the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur overnight, but the prospective new owners are likely to invest more money in the team than current owner Mike Ashley has done over the years.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

