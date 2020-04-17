Some Manchester City fans can't believe club's throwback tweet to Tottenham KO

It is a year since Manchester City lost to Tottenham in the Champions League.

And Manchester City's decision to remind supporters of this, has not gone down too well.

City posted an 'on this day' throwback to remind fans of the agonising aggregate defeat.

Tottenham lost the game 4-3, progressing thanks to the three away goals and the 1-0 win from the first leg.

But the story of the night was the injury time 'winner' scored by Raheem Sterling being ruled out.

City fans celebrated before VAR intervened and cancelled the goal, sending Tottenham into the semi-finals.

It was a heartbreaking moment for supporters, and the reminder did not go down too well...

Wow i really have to block MY OWN ADMIN? — jess x (@jessmcfcx) April 17, 2020

No City fan wants to watch this — Man City Delhi Supporters Club (@ManCityDelhi) April 17, 2020

Do you want to get blocked? — AB (@mcfcAB) April 17, 2020

Thanks for ruining my day — A҉ (@KDBiologist) April 17, 2020

I think spurs hacked our account — أحمد البلوشي (@ahmedelbloushi) April 17, 2020

City defended posting the video, arguing the night encapsulated the ups and downs of following a team chasing glory, writing: "Football in a nutshell... and why we all love it, right?."

Perhaps, but evidently supporters could have done without their own club reminding them...