Some Manchester City fans can't believe club's throwback tweet to Tottenham KO

Dan Coombs
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling drives towards Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between Manchester City and Tottenham...
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It is a year since Manchester City lost to Tottenham in the Champions League.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling drives towards Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between Manchester City and Tottenham...

It is a year since Manchester City lost to Tottenham in the Champions League.

And Manchester City's decision to remind supporters of this, has not gone down too well.

City posted an 'on this day' throwback to remind fans of the agonising aggregate defeat.

 

Tottenham lost the game 4-3, progressing thanks to the three away goals and the 1-0 win from the first leg.

But the story of the night was the injury time 'winner' scored by Raheem Sterling being ruled out.

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City looks dejected after his goal is disallowed by VAR during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between Manchester City and Tottenham...

City fans celebrated before VAR intervened and cancelled the goal, sending Tottenham into the semi-finals.

It was a heartbreaking moment for supporters, and the reminder did not go down too well...

 

 

 

 

 

 

City defended posting the video, arguing the night encapsulated the ups and downs of following a team chasing glory, writing: "Football in a nutshell... and why we all love it, right?."

Perhaps, but evidently supporters could have done without their own club reminding them...

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

