SkySports pundit praises Mike Ashley, puts a damper on Newcastle takeover talks

Mike Ashley is reportedly ready to sell Newcastle United.

Paul Merson has suggested in The Daily Star that Newcastle United fans should not get carried away with speculation regarding a takeover.

The former Arsenal star, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, believes that the potential new owners will not be able to make Newcastle instant challengers for the Premier League top four.

Merson has also praised current Newcastle owner Mike Ashley and has hailed him for keeping the Magpies in the Premier League.

According to BBC Sport, Newcastle are close to changing owners, with Ashley set to sell the club.

It has been reported that financier Amanda Staveley is leading a bid which involves Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and the Reuben Brothers.

 

Merson wrote in The Daily Star: “But, before too much Newcy Brown is downed to cloud anyone's senses, delighted Geordies might seriously want to take a reality check.

“Because if they think new mega-rich owners are going to chuck countless millions at this project and suddenly make Newcastle a top four side, let me tell you, it ain't going to happen.”

Merson added: "He's rich, but not in the same bracket as the people who run the likes of Chelsea and Man City. I happen to think Ashley has done a great job at Newcastle.

“The fans can slaughter him as much as they like, but there are a lot of wealthy people in and around Newcastle but I haven't see too many rushing forward to put the money up.

“Ashley has been slaughtered from pillar to post, but they are still in the Premier League. They're not a top four club and I can't honestly see that changing. If the new owners chuck £600m at it – which they won't – a place in the top four still ain't gonna happen.”

Staying positive

While it is true that it is not going to be easy for Newcastle to challenge the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Chelsea straightaway, the St. James’ Park faithful should stay positive, as in the coming years with good investment, the Magpies could become a force to be reckoned with.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

