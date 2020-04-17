Sky Sports give hugely exciting Newcastle transfer update, with marquee signings planned

Newcastle United look set to have new owners taking over from Mike Ashley very soon.

Newcastle United’s new potential owners do have plans to bring in some marquee signings over the next few years, according to Sky Sports.

The Magpies are on the verge of being bought from Mike Ashley, and they are set to become one of the richest clubs in the Premier League.

Newcastle’s new potential owners are said to have big ambitions to get the club competing back at the top end of the Premier League.

And Sky have claimed that Newcastle will look to make some marquee signings, with cash already set aside to strengthen the squad in the next few transfer windows.

“The new owners will want to make an impact when they are handed the reins and they will want to make some marquee signings,” Sky report.

“But Amanda Staveley has gone on record before and said that they are not just going to throw money at it, it’s a project and they are keen to build the infrastructure of the club and the city, around St. James’ Park.

“I don’t think Newcastle fans will see Kylian Mbappe or Neymar, names that have been mentioned, but it’s our understanding that they have set money back for each of the next few windows.”

Newcastle fans have been crying out for investment during Ashley’s time in charge, so the latest reports are hugely exciting for those around St. James’ Park.

There is a genuine hope that Newcastle could now start to fulfil their obvious potential and really start to challenge at the top end of the Premier League.

Newcastle are currently in 13th place in the Premier League table, so plenty of work will need to be done to their current squad if they are to break into the top six.