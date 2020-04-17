Quick links

Sky pundit discloses what Jamie Reuben has told him about Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United could reportedly have new owners.

Jamie Redknapp has raved about one of the family members of potential new owners of Newcastle United, as quoted in The Chronicle.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool midfielder, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, is good friends with David Reuben's son, Jamie, having worked with him in the past.

The Reuben brothers - Simon and David - are prospective backers of Amanda Staveley's bid to buy Newcastle from current owner Mike Ashley, according to The Chronicle.

 

The Chronicle quotes Redknapp as saying: “He is a football fanatic and loves his football. Every time you speak to him he wants to know about football players.

"Their knowledge is very good and they are going to be looking at trying to get different players.”

Redknapp added: "I have spoken to Jamie about a number of things and he was confident about it. I will be surprised if it doesn't get done.”

Positive for Newcastle United fans

Redknapp’s aforementioned comments will be very encouraging for Newcastle fans, as they show that the new owners are footballing people who know and understand the game.

Of course, the St. James’ Park faithful should not get carried away and have to be patient, as Newcastle are not going to become Premier League title challengers overnight.

It will take a while for the Magpies to start challenging for the European places, but the signs are very positive indeed for Newcastle.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

