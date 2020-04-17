Liverpool fans glad they didn't get Jose Mourinho back in 2004

The Tottenham Hotspur boss could have been Liverpool's manager before he first came to England.

Liverpool fans couldn't possibly think of a different manager to be at their helm at the moment than Jurgen Klopp. The German has worked wonders at Anfield since taking charge and Reds supporters will wish that he will stay for years to come.

Liverpool were very close to winning the Premier League title a few years ago. Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge were in the form of their life but their path was blocked by then Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.

The former Porto manager's celebration after Demba Ba's winner irked a number of Liverpool fans back then but little did they know that he could very easily have been their former manager at that point.

French journalist Nicolas Vilas' new book, "Mourinho: Behind the Special One, from the origin to the glory," (as reported by ESPN) has revealed that the current Spurs boss had agreed a deal to join Liverpool back in 2004.

Mourinho's former advisor, Jorge Baidek, reportedly held a meeting with Liverpool's then Chief Executive, Rick Parry, over a possible move and a deal was reportedly agreed.

However, Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich, leapt ahead of the Reds to lure Mourinho to Stamford Bridge and the Portuguese has since been incredibly successful in England.

One year after his snub, Liverpool won the Champions League, beating Mourinho along the way.

Mourinho has won three Premier League titles, four League Cups and an FA Cup during his time in England but could he have replicated the same as Liverpool manager?

Reds fans don't think so and are really glad that he didn't join their club almost 16 years ago. Here's how a few Liverpool fans reacted to the news on Twitter.

If ever there was a bullet that we dodged — Bon Scott (@BonScot76818078) April 17, 2020

Thank god we didn’t get him! — Ben Millier (@ministox) April 17, 2020

Cant think of two parties less suited to each other — Tomo (@lfctomo84) April 17, 2020

Thank god we escaped that — mickfinney (@mickfinneylfc) April 17, 2020

Lucky escape then — adrian atkins (@adrianatkins196) April 17, 2020

Just NO. — Fran (@sienamilan33) April 17, 2020