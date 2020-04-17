Should Newcastle United try to re-sign Mikel Merino?

Mikel Merino has kicked on since leaving Newcastle United.

Newcastle United supporters are hoping that this time, the planned takeover of the club is more action than just talk.

Transfer speculation is already beginning, and with more funds at their disposal, there is a chance to undo a recent wrong.

Specifically, they could try to re-sign Mikel Merino.

First order of business, get Rafa and Micky Merino back. SATURDAY NIGHT AND I LIKE THE WAY YOU MOVE, MICKY MERINO #NUFC #NUFCTakeover — John (@jw_duncan24) April 16, 2020

we better sign merino back if the takeover happens — jamie (@JS5795) April 14, 2020

Would love Mikel Merino back at #NUFC man, what a talent — Dayle Barron (@DayleBarron) April 4, 2020

Merino was sold in 2018 after a mixed season under Rafa Benitez.

He originally signed on loan, then the deal became permanent, but he failed to kick on.

What has happened since has made Newcastle's decision to sell seem more disappointing.

He is thriving at Real Sociedad in his native Spain, helping them to fourth place in La Liga this season.

At 23, he is a better player, and he is surrounded by better talent than he was at Newcastle, striking up an impressive partnership with on loan Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard.

Combined with more new additions at Newcastle, Merino could kick on further, and become a key part of Newcastle's rebuild.

It might not be easy to land him in normal circumstances, but Newcastle could be getting a cash injection at just the right time.

Would you like to see Mikel Merino back at Newcastle United?