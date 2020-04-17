Quick links

Should Newcastle United try to re-sign Mikel Merino?

Mikel Merino of Newcastle United celebrates as he scores their first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James Park on October 21, 2017...
Mikel Merino has kicked on since leaving Newcastle United.

Newcastle player Mikel Merino in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Stoke City at St. James Park on September 16, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Newcastle United supporters are hoping that this time, the planned takeover of the club is more action than just talk.

Transfer speculation is already beginning, and with more funds at their disposal, there is a chance to undo a recent wrong.

Specifically, they could try to re-sign Mikel Merino.

 

 

 

 

Merino was sold in 2018 after a mixed season under Rafa Benitez.

He originally signed on loan, then the deal became permanent, but he failed to kick on.

What has happened since has made Newcastle's decision to sell seem more disappointing.

He is thriving at Real Sociedad in his native Spain, helping them to fourth place in La Liga this season.

Newcastle United player Mikel Merino in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on August 13, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

At 23, he is a better player, and he is surrounded by better talent than he was at Newcastle, striking up an impressive partnership with on loan Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard.

Combined with more new additions at Newcastle, Merino could kick on further, and become a key part of Newcastle's rebuild.

It might not be easy to land him in normal circumstances, but Newcastle could be getting a cash injection at just the right time.

Would you like to see Mikel Merino back at Newcastle United?

