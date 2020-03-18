Is Save Me renewed for season 3? Lennie James confirms the fate of Sky Atlantic thriller

Season 2 of Sky Atlantic's Save Me is right around the corner but will there be a third season following suit?

While most major British TV dramas find their way onto the BBC, ITV or Channel 4, it's always worth remembering that Sky Atlantic also boasts some of the most critically acclaimed shows on TV.

One of the most high-profile additions in recent years has been Save Me, the brainchild of Lennie James.

According to the Radio Times, series 1 of the crime thriller became the most-watched box set on Sky TV with over 700,000 fans binging their way through the series when it launched in February and March of 2018.

Unsurprisingly, a second season was quickly ordered up but is there any news beyond that for a possible third season?

Save Me on Sky Atlantic

Save Me tells the story of Nelson 'Nelly' Rowe. We see immediately that he lives a turbulent life with him being a serial womaniser but his world is turned upside down when he is suddenly arrested by police on the suspicion of kidnapping his own 13-year-old daughter, Jody.

Despite not seeing his daughter for over 10 years, Nelly takes it on himself to discover her whereabouts and bring her home.

In doing so, he becomes involved in a world of crime and intrigue that is far from his normal comfort zone.

Will there be a season 3?

At the time of writing, Save Me has not officially been renewed for a third season.

However, that doesn't mean a third batch of episodes isn't in the works.

Save Me's creator and main star, Lennie James, has hinted that a third series is on its way and is quoted in the Express saying:

“I'm putting it all together or trying to in my head,” although we understand a concrete plan is far from ready.

He continued: "I do have thoughts about carrying on the story because as I said, this was always an idea for a returning television series and I don't feel quite that I'm finished with these characters.”

We have season 2 to get through first

Before we learn more about the fate of Save Me season 3, we have to get through the show's second series first.

The new season began airing on April 1st, 2020 and contains a total of six episodes.

Season 2 was announced in March 2018, after the first season had aired which hints that there could be quite a wait between now and season 3.

Season 2 of Save Me, also being dubbed Save Me Too, began releasing weekly on April 1st on Sky Atlantic with the full boxset also available on Sky On Demand and the streaming service Now TV.