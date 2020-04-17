Robbie Fowler reacts to Leeds United legend Norman Hunter passing away

Leeds United great Norman Hunter has passed away.

Robbie Fowler has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Leeds United legend Norman Hunter passing away.

As announced on Leeds’s official website, Hunter has passed away at the age of 76 after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

It has been stated that the former England international central defender died on Friday morning.

Hunter was taken to hospital last week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and has sadly lost his battle with the disease.

Former Leeds players Fowler, Andy Couzens, Ben Parker and Nigel Martyn have expressed their condolences at the sad news.

Thinking of all his ..and the Leeds family at this incredibly sad time #ripNorman — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) April 17, 2020

This is so sad my heart breaks for the family. I had the pleasure to no Norman and what a special man he was #ripnorman https://t.co/FXZl9TTOUO — andy couzens (@andycuz23) April 17, 2020

Absolutely gutted, Norman was a great man both on and off the field . We have lost one of our true greats . My thoughts are with his family at this terrible time . — Nigel Martyn (@nmartyn25) April 17, 2020

The word legend gets used far too often these days but he truly was in every sense of the word. Not just as a player but as a man. Rest in peace Norman https://t.co/17PGd4Kyrn — Ben Parker (@ben_parker19) April 17, 2020

Leeds United legend

Hunter was one of the best players to ever turn out for Leeds and was hugely popular among the Elland Road faithful.

The former England international central defender started his professional club football career at the West Yorkshire outfit, and won the Football League First Division title twice and the FA Cup once with the Whites

The former Rotherham United and Bradford City manager was also part of the England squad that won the World Cup in 1966.