Robbie Fowler reacts to Leeds United legend Norman Hunter passing away

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road on December 13, 2014 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United great Norman Hunter has passed away.

Former Leeds United player Norman Hunter talks to exhibitors on the SportMind stand during day 1 of the Soccerex Global Convention at Manchester Central Convention Complex on September 4,...

Robbie Fowler has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Leeds United legend Norman Hunter passing away.

As announced on Leeds’s official website, Hunter has passed away at the age of 76 after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

It has been stated that the former England international central defender died on Friday morning.

 

Hunter was taken to hospital last week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and has sadly lost his battle with the disease.

Former Leeds players Fowler, Andy Couzens, Ben Parker and Nigel Martyn have expressed their condolences at the sad news.

Aug 1969: Norman Hunter

Leeds United legend

Hunter was one of the best players to ever turn out for Leeds and was hugely popular among the Elland Road faithful.

The former England international central defender started his professional club football career at the West Yorkshire outfit, and won the Football League First Division title twice and the FA Cup once with the Whites

The former Rotherham United and Bradford City manager was also part of the England squad that won the World Cup in 1966.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

