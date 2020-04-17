Quick links

Arsenal

Liverpool

Premier League

Rivaldo says time has come for Barcelona to sell Arsenal and Liverpool target Ousmane Dembele

Dan Coombs
Ousmane Dembélé of FC Barcelona looks on before the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League between FC Internazionale and FC Barcelona at San Siro Stadium on November 6, 2018 in Milan,...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal and Liverpool may have a chance to sign Ousmane Dembele.

Ousmane Dembélé of FC Barcelona looks on before the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League between FC Internazionale and FC Barcelona at San Siro Stadium on November 6, 2018 in Milan,...

Since 2018 [RAC 1] both Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with swoops for Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele. More recently, AS reported Arsenal is an option for the 22-year-old forward, while Sport insist a move to Anfield could be on the agenda still.

With each passing transfer window, Dembele's future at Barcelona looks more strained, and now there are calls for him to leave.

Respected former Barcelona midfielder Rivaldo has called on the club to sell up, insisting it is necessary for both player and club to have a clean break.

 

The Brazilian told Spanish newspaper AS: "The time has come for Barcelona to sell Ousmane Dembéle. He is still a player with great potential, but I think this summer could be the perfect opportunity for Barcelona to sell him or enter into the operation of some of the players that Barça is chasing."

Dembele signed for Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund billed as Europe's next great star.

A succession of injuries set him up for failure, and even surrounded by top talent, Dembele has struggled for consistency.

This season Dembele has a paltry three La Liga starts to his name, and one goal.

Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League between FC Barcelona and PSV at Camp Nou on September 18,...

At just 22, he can still be an asset to either Liverpool or Arsenal, especially if they can get him for a knockdown price.

Indeed as Rivaldo suggests, a swap deal could be engineered, and perhaps this could be a way for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to get the move to Barcelona he reportedly craves [Mirror].

Both Premier League teams should be looking at ways to strengthen, and Barcelona may even settle for a loan deal, to free up some of his wages.

Ousmane Dembele of FC Barcelona reacts during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Girona at Camp Nou on February 24, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch