Rivaldo says time has come for Barcelona to sell Arsenal and Liverpool target Ousmane Dembele

Arsenal and Liverpool may have a chance to sign Ousmane Dembele.

Since 2018 [RAC 1] both Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with swoops for Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele. More recently, AS reported Arsenal is an option for the 22-year-old forward, while Sport insist a move to Anfield could be on the agenda still.

With each passing transfer window, Dembele's future at Barcelona looks more strained, and now there are calls for him to leave.

Respected former Barcelona midfielder Rivaldo has called on the club to sell up, insisting it is necessary for both player and club to have a clean break.

The Brazilian told Spanish newspaper AS: "The time has come for Barcelona to sell Ousmane Dembéle. He is still a player with great potential, but I think this summer could be the perfect opportunity for Barcelona to sell him or enter into the operation of some of the players that Barça is chasing."

Dembele signed for Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund billed as Europe's next great star.

A succession of injuries set him up for failure, and even surrounded by top talent, Dembele has struggled for consistency.

This season Dembele has a paltry three La Liga starts to his name, and one goal.

At just 22, he can still be an asset to either Liverpool or Arsenal, especially if they can get him for a knockdown price.

Indeed as Rivaldo suggests, a swap deal could be engineered, and perhaps this could be a way for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to get the move to Barcelona he reportedly craves [Mirror].

Both Premier League teams should be looking at ways to strengthen, and Barcelona may even settle for a loan deal, to free up some of his wages.