‘Ridiculous’: Player now flourishing says he had to leave Liverpool

Subhankar Mondal
A captains' handshake between Christopher Schindler and Conor Coady during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers at John Smith's Stadium on...
Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Conor Coady is a former Liverpool player.

Captain Conor Coady of Wolves celebrates as he congratulates Ivan Cavaleiro for scoring their first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton and Ipswich Town at...

Wolverhampton Wanderers central defender Conor Coady has told Sky Sports why he had to leave Liverpool.

Coady came through the Liverpool academy, but the Englishman failed to make an impact in the first team.

After a loan spell at Sheffield United, the central defender moved to Huddersfield Town in 2014 and then joined Wolves in 2015.

Over the years, Coady has established himself as a key figure for the Wanderers and has been superb for Nuno’s side in the Premier League.

The defender has explained that he had to leave Liverpool for the betterment of his career.

 

Coady told Sky Sports: “I knew at some point I'd have to come away from Liverpool to really experience being a first-team player.

“It was the best decision I ever made, and Brendan Rodgers was great for that; he pushed that to send me on loan and try to improve my game.

"Even being on loan at Sheffield United (in 2013-14), I loved the season and it was a great club for me to go to, coming back I still knew it was going to be tough.

“Liverpool were always getting better, they were always improving, and the players in my position were ridiculous.

“But I just wanted to play football. I knew where I was at, the type of level I was at, but I just wanted to be part of a first team, playing in games which meant something, playing against men."

Conor Coady of Wolverhampton Wanderers shows appreciation to the fans as he celebrates victory and gaining promotion to the Premier League after the Sky Bet Championship match between...

Stats

Coady has made 29 appearances in the Premier League and has played nine times in the Europa League for Wolves so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the defender played all 38 league games in the English top flight for the Wanderers, and scored one goal and provided two assists in 45 Championship games in 2017-18, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Conor Coady of Wolves during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on November 11, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

