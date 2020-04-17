Quick links

Reported twist in Arsenal’s chase for self-proclaimed ‘top-quality player’

Goalkeeper of PSG Kevin Trapp, Layvin Kurzawa, Thomas Meunier, Lucas Moura, Serge Aurier of PSG celebrate the victory following the French League Cup final (Coupe de la Ligue) between...
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are reportedly interested in Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa.

TodoFichajes reported this week that Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Layvin Kurzawa on a free transfer this summer.

The left-back is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, and the Gunners were reported to have reached an agreement over a five-year contract.

The report added that an announcement was imminent, but there has been a twist in Arsenal’s pursuit of the France international defender, who described him as a "top-quality player" to Canal Football Club on March 24, 2019 (click here to read more).

 

Twist

A new report in Foot Mercato has claimed that PSG technical director Leonard wants the defender to stay at the French club.

It has been reported that talks have reopened over an extension, and that the left-back has been given assurances over his playing time by head coach Thomas Tuchel.

PSG stay?

While Arsenal are a massive club and are a global brand, staying at PSG would make sense, as the French giants regularly win Ligue 1 and also challenge for the Champions League.

Moreover, at the Gunners, the left-back could end up playing second fiddle to Kieran Tierney.

