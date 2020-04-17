Quick links

Reported Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Nordi Mukiele becomes PSG priority

Tottenham could lose out on Nordi Mukiele to Paris Saint-Germain.

It is fair to wonder right now how much work Tottenham Hotspur are putting into upcoming transfers right now, with the season on pause, and many functions within the club shut down.

But that doesn't mean every club have stopped pursuing deals, and super-rich Paris Saint-Germain may be about to steal a march on one of Tottenham's top targets.

 

Sky Sports reported in January that RB Leipzig right-back Nordi Mukiele is a player who Tottenham are constantly monitoring and would like to sign, to strengthen a problem position.

Tottenham's Champions League tie against RB Leipzig meant a January switch was a non-starter. 

Indeed Spurs may need to somehow qualify for the competition next season to successfully tempt Mukiele away.

PSG have no such worries, and Le10Sport report the French champions are lining up a move for the former Montpellier defender.

Mukiele is said to have caught the eye of sporting director Leonardo, and he is impressed by the 22-year-old's versatility.

What appeared to be an uphill battle for Tottenham to sign Mukiele, now looks even more difficult. Perhaps Jose Mourinho can work some magic.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

