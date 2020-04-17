Reported Newcastle target admits ex-Magpies ace is his footballing idol

Premier League Newcastle United will reportedly rival Championship challengers Fulham for the signature of Paderborn's Bundesliga ace Jamilu Collins.

Paderborn defender Jamilu Collins has been linked with a move to Newcastle United and it just so happens that one of his footballing idols is a former Magpies left-back, speaking on an Instagram Q&A for OJB Sports.

In January 2005, Graeme Souness completed his first signing as Newcastle boss.

After eight seasons at Chelsea, Celestine Babayaro was unveiled in black and white with his arrival promising to add extra experience and quality to a Magpies squad already containing the mercurial talents of Craig Bellamy, Jermaine Jenas and Alan Shearer.

15 years on, Newcastle appear to be in the market for another Nigerian left-back. Transfermarkt claims that Collins is a target for Steve Bruce’s side after shining in a struggling Paderborn side during his debut Bundesliga campaign.

And the 25-year-old can surely be tempted by the prospect of following in the footsteps of one of his heroes.

“I would like to have the intelligence of Celestine Babayaro. I like the defensive mindedness of Celestine Babayaro,” said Collins, who also models himself on Real Madrid’s defender-turned-playmaker Marcelo.

Transfermarkt added that Fulham are also interested in Collins but, if Scott Parker’s side miss out on promotion, then surely Newcastle would be the clear frontrunners for the much-travelled full-back’s signature.

Collins is likely to be available for a bargain fee, though it remains to be seen if the club’s impending £300 million takeover changes their transfer plans.