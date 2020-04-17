Report: What Arsenal sources are saying about £56m player

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is an important player for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

According to Bleacher Report, Arsenal are not going to discuss the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang right now.

Sources in London are reported to have said that the Gunners are trying to sort out their current financial situation and will not discuss a move for the Gabon international striker - who cost the Gunners £56 million in transfer fees, according to BBC Sport.

Sensible plan

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and there is a lot of economic uncertainty.

Clubs around Europe are trying to figure out a way to minimise the financial impact the health crisis will have on them, and Arsenal are no different.

According to Sport, Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in signing the 30-year-old striker in the summer transfer window.

With it being unclear if and when the season will resume and when the summer transfer window will open, the Gunners need not rush into making a decision on the future of Aubameyang, who is out of contract at the North London outfit in the summer of 2021.

Aubameyang has scored 17 goals and provided one assist in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season, according to WhoScored.