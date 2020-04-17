Report: West Ham have advantage over Madrid giants for £8m bargain signing

David Moyes' West Ham United could lure Marseille defender Bouna Sarr to the Premier League - or is he heading to La Liga with Diego Simeone's Atletico?

West Ham United could have an advantage over Atletico Madrid in the race for Marseille defender Bouna Sarr with The Mirror (17 April, page 55) suggesting that game-time could be a key factor in deciding his future.

Andre Villas-Boas admitted recently that, should Sarr stay for another season at the Stade Velodrome, he was likely to be rewarded with the captain’s armband. The ‘charismatic’ 28-year-old has made a big impression on the former Chelsea and Tottenham boss this season, making more Ligue 1 appearances than any other L’OM player in 2019/20.

But with Marseille under financial pressure to sell a number of their star players during the summer transfer window, one of AVB’s favourites could be gone ASAP.

West Ham have joined Everton and Crystal Palace in the race for an energetic right-back who could cost somewhere in the region of £8 million.

And, according to The Mirror, the prospect of regular first-team football under David Moyes could convince the hard-working Frenchman to turn down a potentially once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at Atletico Madrid.

The imminent departure of Pablo Zabaleta should open the door for Sarr to establish himself in West Ham’s starting XI. At the Wanda Metropolitano, however, Diego Simeone still has Kieran Trippier, Srme Vrsaljko and Santiago Arias to choose from, although the latter looks set to go.

A natural-born leader, Sarr should make a big impact on and off the pitch at West Ham while potentially solving a long-standing problem position.