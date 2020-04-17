Quick links

Report: West Ham have advantage over Madrid giants for £8m bargain signing

Danny Owen
David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United looks on prior to the FA Cup Third Round match between Gillingham and West Ham United at MEMS Priestfield Stadium on January 05, 2020 in Gillingham,...
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

David Moyes' West Ham United could lure Marseille defender Bouna Sarr to the Premier League - or is he heading to La Liga with Diego Simeone's Atletico?

Marseille's Bouna Sarr during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Olympique Marseille at Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 16, 2020 in Lille, France.

West Ham United could have an advantage over Atletico Madrid in the race for Marseille defender Bouna Sarr with The Mirror (17 April, page 55) suggesting that game-time could be a key factor in deciding his future.

Andre Villas-Boas admitted recently that, should Sarr stay for another season at the Stade Velodrome, he was likely to be rewarded with the captain’s armband. The ‘charismatic’ 28-year-old has made a big impression on the former Chelsea and Tottenham boss this season, making more Ligue 1 appearances than any other L’OM player in 2019/20.

 

But with Marseille under financial pressure to sell a number of their star players during the summer transfer window, one of AVB’s favourites could be gone ASAP.

West Ham have joined Everton and Crystal Palace in the race for an energetic right-back who could cost somewhere in the region of £8 million.

And, according to The Mirror, the prospect of regular first-team football under David Moyes could convince the hard-working Frenchman to turn down a potentially once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at Atletico Madrid.

Olympique de Marseille's French forward Bouna Sarr (L) fights for the ball with Rennes' French midfielder Christ-Emmanuel Faitout Maouassa (R) during the French League Cup round of 16...

The imminent departure of Pablo Zabaleta should open the door for Sarr to establish himself in West Ham’s starting XI. At the Wanda Metropolitano, however, Diego Simeone still has Kieran Trippier, Srme Vrsaljko and Santiago Arias to choose from, although the latter looks set to go.

A natural-born leader, Sarr should make a big impact on and off the pitch at West Ham while potentially solving a long-standing problem position.

Bouna Sarr of Marseille, Youri Tielemans of Monaco during the french Ligue 1 match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and AS Monaco at Stade Velodrome on January 13, 2019 in Marseille,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

