Report suggests Arsenal could benefit from PSG vs Barcelona spat with £23m deal

Premier League giants Arsenal are reportedly keen on Barcelona's La Liga winner Samuel Umtiti - but will he end up at Paris Saint-Germain instead?

Those strained relations between PSG and Barcelona could leave Arsenal free to snap up Samuel Umtiti this summer, according to claims made by Le10 Sport.

While The Gunners have been linked with some of Europe’s most talented young centre-halves, from Dayot Upamecano to Axel Disasi and Jonathan Tah, the availability of a 2018 World Cup winner has not gone unnoticed at the Emirates either.

According to Sport, Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign £23 million Frenchman Umtiti from La Liga champions Barcelona.

Mikel Arteta is open to the idea as well, even if a series of injuries have seen the former Lyon ace miss 38 games since the start of 2018/19 alone.

And if Arsenal are serious about offering Umtiti a fresh start, a North London giant could benefit from the ongoing squabble between two of the biggest and most powerful football clubs on the planet.

It is no secret that Barcelona are desperate to raise over £100 million in player sales to generate funds for a new attacking superstar and Umtiti is one of the those who could be sacrificed.

PSG are interested, Le10 Sport claims. But the shadow cast by that infamous Neymar transfer saga continues to hang over the Parc des Princes and the Camp Nou. A rather unseemly spat, it seems, could stop a potential move from Catalonia to Paris in it’s tracks.

But could Arsenal sneak in through the back door?