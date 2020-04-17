Report: PSG want to send 2 players to Leeds United next season

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have been linked with Adil Aouchiche and Tanguy Kouassi of Paris Saint-Germain.

According to 90min.com, Paris Saint-Germain could send Adil Aouchiche and Tanguy Kouassi to Leeds United on loan in the summer transfer window.

Midfielder Aouchiche, 17, and 17-year-old central defender Kouassi are out of contract at PSG at the end of the season.

PSG are in talks with the two teenagers over extending their contracts, and the French club are exploring the option to send them out to Leeds on loan for next season in order to aid their development and growth as a footballer, according to the report.

The report has added that several sides in Europe are interested in securing the services of the youngsters, and that the Ligue 1 outfit are hopeful that they can convince him to commit their future to them.

PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi is in talks with his Leeds counterpart Andrea Radrizzani over a potential takeover, and that link could open the door for Aouchiche and Kouassi to move to the Whites on loan, it has been claimed.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Aouchiche has made one appearance in Ligue 1 and has scored one goal in two Coupe de France matches for PSG so far this season.

Kouassi has scored two goals in six league matches, has played 77 minutes in the Champions League, has scored once in two Coupe de la Ligue game and has played thrice in Coupe de France this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Football in England and France is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.