Report: Newcastle's potential new owners have already made their first big decision

Newcastle United are currently on the verge of being bought from Mike Ashley, with Steve Bruce's future very much up in the air.

Newcastle United’s potential new owners have decided that Steve Bruce will keep his job once they takeover the club, according to the Daily Mail.

Newcastle are currently on the verge of being purchased from Mike Ashley, and the excitement is building around St. James’ Park.

The consortium trying to buy Newcastle are believed to have big ambitions for the club, as they look to get the Magpies challenging back at the top of the Premier League again.

Already Bruce’s future has been heavily speculated about, with the likes of Rafael Benitez and Massimiliano Allegri linked to the job.

However, it appears that Newcastle’s new owners have decided that Bruce deserves a chance to stay on.

Bruce’s appointment was met with derision by many at Newcastle and his style of football has failed to convince a lot of his doubters.

Newcastle’s results have been credible under Bruce though, with the team sitting in 13th place.

And it is said that Newcastle’s owners have already taken their first big decision on Tyneside, as they want to keep Bruce in place for the time being, rather than rush into making changes.