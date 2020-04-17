Report: Newcastle will have to break world transfer record to land new owner's target

Newcastle United's new owners are said to consider Rafael Benitez as a viable option once their takeover goes through.

Rafael Benitez would cost Newcastle United a world record to sign, according to the Daily Mail.

With Newcastle set to be bought out by new owners there have already been suggestions that Benitez could return to St. James’ Park.

And Benitez is said to be being considered as a potential option for Newcastle, as their new owners look to the future.

The Mail claims that Steve Bruce will be handed a chance to prove he has what it takes to guide Newcastle forward under their new ownership, but Benitez could become an option if he fails.

However, there are complications with trying to bring the Spaniard back.

Benitez earns a considerable wage with Dalian Yifang, and Newcastle would have to pay more than any club has for a manager to bring him in from China.

It is said that Dalian Yifang would be due over £20 million in compensation if Newcastle do make a move to land Benitez, and that would make him the most expensive manager of all time.

Newcastle’s new owners will be able to finance that sort of fee, but it remains to be seen whether they consider better value-for-money options to be available.