Report: Liverpool fear losing £35m in transfer deal

Liverpool sold Philippe Coutinho for huge money to Barcelona in 2018.

Liverpool fear losing £35 million of the fee they are due for Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona, according to the Daily Mail.

Coutinho joined Barca for £142 million from Liverpool in 2018, but a sizeable chunk of that fee is said to have been made up from performance based clauses.

With Coutinho struggling to make an impact at the Nou Camp and seemingly heading towards the exit this summer, Liverpool may never receive the full fee they were expecting for the Brazilian.

That will surely be considered a disappointment for the Reds, as the income could have helped to fund their own transfer moves this summer.

Jurgen Klopp is seemingly keen on bringing further quality in at Anfield at the end of the season, after failing to make a marquee signing during last summer’s transfer window.

Liverpool can still reflect on bringing in over £100 million for Coutinho as excellent business though.

The 27-year-old’s value has fallen considerably since he has moved to Barcelona, and it is said that the Catalan club could be prepared to let him go for just £77 million now by the Daily Express.