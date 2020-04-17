Report: Italian club more suited to sign £26.5m Spurs and Everton target

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have been linked with Cengiz Under.

According to Gazetefutbol, Napoli are better positioned to sign reported Tottenham Hotspur and Everton target Cengiz Under.

The Roma winger is expected to leave the Italian capital this summer.

Tuttomercatoweb claim both Tottenham and Everton are keen on the player, with Roma initially seeking a fee in the region of £26.5 million.

The global health crisis, however, could see Under leave for cheaper though Roma still stand to make a profit on their initial £12 million investment.

Under, 22, looked like a future star for Roma after posting six goals and 10 assists last season. This term, however, he has struggled to match that success with just three goals and no assists.

Gazetefutbol claim he will leave Roma this summer, but the Premier League is an unlikely destination due to the difference in playing style.

The Turkey international stands at 5ft 8inch and could struggle physically.

Tottenham’s last attacking purchase from Roma, Erik Lamela, held a similar reputation and the Argentine has failed to replicate his early career success since joining Spurs.

Napoli are said to have joined the race to sign Under. The Naples club are deemed more suited to his playing style, while a swap deal involving Elseid Hysaj has been mooted.

Both Everton and Spurs must add more creativity this summer. The Premier League duo, however, may be better off turning their attentions elsewhere.