Quick links

Everton

Tottenham Hotspur

Serie A

Premier League

Report: Italian club more suited to sign £26.5m Spurs and Everton target

Tom Thorogood
Cengiz Under of AS Roma during the Serie A match between Roma and Sassuolo at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 26 December 2018.
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have been linked with Cengiz Under.

Cengiz Under during the Italian Serie A football match between A.S. Roma and F.C. Torino at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, on january 19, 2019.

According to Gazetefutbol, Napoli are better positioned to sign reported Tottenham Hotspur and Everton target Cengiz Under.

The Roma winger is expected to leave the Italian capital this summer.

Tuttomercatoweb claim both Tottenham and Everton are keen on the player, with Roma initially seeking a fee in the region of £26.5 million.

The global health crisis, however, could see Under leave for cheaper though Roma still stand to make a profit on their initial £12 million investment.

Under, 22, looked like a future star for Roma after posting six goals and 10 assists last season. This term, however, he has struggled to match that success with just three goals and no assists.

Gazetefutbol claim he will leave Roma this summer, but the Premier League is an unlikely destination due to the difference in playing style.

 

The Turkey international stands at 5ft 8inch and could struggle physically.

Tottenham’s last attacking purchase from Roma, Erik Lamela, held a similar reputation and the Argentine has failed to replicate his early career success since joining Spurs.

Napoli are said to have joined the race to sign Under. The Naples club are deemed more suited to his playing style, while a swap deal involving Elseid Hysaj has been mooted.

Both Everton and Spurs must add more creativity this summer. The Premier League duo, however, may be better off turning their attentions elsewhere.

Cengiz Under of AS Roma looks dejected during the Serie A match between Roma and Sassuolo at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 26 December 2018.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch