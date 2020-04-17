Quick links

Report: Daniel Levy and Harry Kane’s preferences regarding summer transfer are different

Harry Kane has been linked with moves away from Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Bleacher Report, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy would prefer to sell Harry Kane to a foreign club amid interest from Manchester United.

It has been reported that United are interested in signing Kane from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

The report has added that Levy would prefer to sell the striker to a foreign club to a team in the English top flight.

 

However, according to the report, the 26-year-old would prefer United to Real Madrid.

It has been further added that it could be that Kane starts next season with Spurs, but a gentleman’s agreement is in place for the England international to pick his next club in the summer of 2021.

Tottenham Hotspur stay

Amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, it is hard to see too many clubs spend a lot of money.

Levy would demand a lot of money for Kane, and the Tottenham chairman would also find it hard to find a suitable replacement for the Englishman this summer.

The best option is for Kane to stay at Spurs next season and then take it from there.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

