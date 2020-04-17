Report: Barcelona willing to make Tottenham linked Riqui Puig available for loan

Tottenham could have a second chance to sign Riqui Puig.

Riqui Puig came close to a move to Tottenham Hotspur last summer, with SPORT reporting a deal was on the cards.

In the end the young midfielder decided to stay and fight for his place at Barcelona, with Catalunya Radio reporting Puig felt he would not be guaranteed game time at Spurs either. This may have been a mistake.

Now Puig may get a second chance at move to Tottenham, with SPORT reporting Barcelona are planning to send him out on loan at the next possible opportunity.

Barcelona believe a loan is necessary in the midfielder's development, with the 20-year-old only making two appearances from the bench this season.

The paper report Barcelona had 'an avalanche of requests' from interested in clubs in January.

It referenced unnamed Premier League teams and Bundesliga clubs, in addition to Real Zaragoza, Real Betis, Celta Vigo, Granada, and Ajax.

A change in management at Tottenham may see the North London club shelve their interest, and it should be remembered they already have one 'project' midfielder on loan, in Gelson Fernandes.

But if Spurs are still interested, they will get a second chance this summer, although clearly there will be heavy competition.

Puig appeared to recognise that the path to first team football would be tough at Spurs, and this hasn't necessarily changed.

He will have to choose wisely, and it may be in his interests to stay in Spain and take up one of those options instead.