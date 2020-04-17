Report: Arsenal linked star Pape Gueye in advanced talks with Watford

A month after being linked to Arsenal, Pape Gueye could be signing with Watford.

Watford are in advanced talks to sign Le Havre midfielder Pape Gueye, report French outlet Le10Sport.

The report states Gueye is of great interest to Watford, with his contract set to expire.

At just 21, Gueye is seen as an exciting defensive midfield prospect, already being vice-captain at his club.

This follows links to Premier League competitors Arsenal just one month ago.

Paris Normandie reported Arsenal's interest in Gueye, along with Jeunes Footeaux, who suggested the Gunners were the most likely club to seal the deal for him.

Udinese were also linked, and Le10Sport's latest report says it is possible Watford sign Gueye and loan him to the Italian club for a year.

Watford's status for next season is uncertain, as they battle relegation, currently sitting in 17th place before the league was halted.

It may take a leap of faith for Gueye to commit to a move to Watford in the event they are relegated, but it should be noted he is already playing in France's second tier.

A loan to Udinese would give Watford some flexibility in case of relegation, if that is what it takes to get the deal done.

As far as Arsenal are concerned, time is now running out for them to sign the young prospect.