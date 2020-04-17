Quick links

Report: Arsenal linked star Pape Gueye in advanced talks with Watford

General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Watford and Stoke City at Vicarage Road on October 28, 2017 in Watford, England.
A month after being linked to Arsenal, Pape Gueye could be signing with Watford.

Watford are in advanced talks to sign Le Havre midfielder Pape Gueye, report French outlet Le10Sport.

The report states Gueye is of great interest to Watford, with his contract set to expire.

At just 21, Gueye is seen as an exciting defensive midfield prospect, already being vice-captain at his club.

 

This follows links to Premier League competitors Arsenal just one month ago.

Paris Normandie reported Arsenal's interest in Gueye, along with Jeunes Footeaux, who suggested the Gunners were the most likely club to seal the deal for him.

Udinese were also linked, and Le10Sport's latest report says it is possible Watford sign Gueye and loan him to the Italian club for a year.

Watford's status for next season is uncertain, as they battle relegation, currently sitting in 17th place before the league was halted.

Nigel Pearson manager of Watford with Abdoulaye Doucoure of Watford after the Premier League match between Watford FC and Aston Villa at Vicarage Road on December 28, 2019 in Watford,...

It may take a leap of faith for Gueye to commit to a move to Watford in the event they are relegated, but it should be noted he is already playing in France's second tier.

A loan to Udinese would give Watford some flexibility in case of relegation, if that is what it takes to get the deal done.

As far as Arsenal are concerned, time is now running out for them to sign the young prospect.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

