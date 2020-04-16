Report: Arsenal are still interested in signing former World Cup winner

The Gunners have been linked with a move for Julian Draxler in the past but could it finally happen?

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler in the summer.

The former Schalke man has fallen down the pecking order in Paris having started just 12 games in all competitions this season. Draxler was once tipped to be one of the best midfielders in the world but he has failed to live up to all the hype.

However, the 2014 World Cup winner is still only 26 and in the right system, he could thrive and fulfil the potential that he showed as a youngster back in the Bundesliga all those years ago.

Arsenal could do with another midfielder if they fail to retain the services of Dani Ceballos beyond the end of his loan deal. Mesut Ozil's contract expires at the end of next season as well which opens up the need for a new attacking midfielder.

The German knows Ozil very well thanks to the duo's time together with the German national team. Draxler even claimed back in 2018 that the Arsenal number 10 would be the one player he would suggest to PSG if they asked him for transfer advice thanks to his 'incredible technique'. (CalcioMercato)

Draxler is capable of playing on either wing, as a number 10 and even as a box-to-box midfielder. That sort of versatility can be useful for a team like Arsenal but only if the German will be available for a reasonable price.

The report claims that Hertha Berlin have already sent an initial proposal to Draxler but his salary could prove to be a huge problem.

Draxler reportedly earns £6.2 million every year at PSG, a figure only a few of his suitors can afford to pay. The current standstill in football across Europe will likely have a huge economic impact which will make it difficult for clubs to sign players on huge contracts.

However, with just over a year left on his contract, Draxler could become available for a very reasonable transfer fee and if Arsenal are really interested in him, they shouldn't have too many problems getting him.