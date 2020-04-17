Report: Ancelotti makes £43m star Everton's top target, player-plus-cash offer planned

Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly desperate to bring Lazio's Serie A talisman Ciro Immobile to the Premier League - what does this mean for Moise Kean's future?

Carlo Ancelotti has made Lazio hitman Ciro Immobile his number one transfer target and, according to TEAMtalk, Everton will offer Moise Kean as part of a player-plus-swap deal this summer.

There is a reason why Lazio president Claudio Lotito is absolutely desperate to get the Serie A season up and running again. The Roman giants are just a point behind Juventus at the top of the table and dreaming of a first Scudetto triumph in two decades.

What’s more, it feels like a case of now-or-never for this Lazio side. After all, some of Europe’s biggest and wealthiest clubs are courting Simone Inzaghi’s stars with Immobile set to become a man in demand once again.

The Italy number nine has a remarkable 27 goals in 26 Serie A matches to his name this season, closing in on Gonzalo Higuain’s record for the most strikes in a single top-flight campaign (36).

According to TEAMtalk, Ancelotti would love nothing more than to work with the former Dortmund, Sevilla and Torino striker at Goodison Park – and would be willing to send Kean to the Stadio Olimpico in order to tempt Lazio into selling their £43 million-rated talisman.

While Kean may be one for the future, Immobile feels like a signing for the here and now. He is ten years older than the one-time Juventus wonderkid but the opportunity to sign one of Europe’s most in-form centre-forwards doesn’t come around often.