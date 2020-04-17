Report: Despite Mourinho phone call, £44m star has Tottenham move ruled out

Tottenham made an approach to bring Eder Militao to London after his difficult debut season at La Liga powerhouses Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have made an effort to calm Eder Militao’s fears, telling the £44 million Tottenham Hotspur target that he has a big future at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond this summer, according to Marca.

Los Blancos might still be splashing the cash like a kid in a sweet shop but their Galactico days appear to be a thing of the past. In recent seasons, president Florentino Perez has focused instead on bringing some of the world’s most talented youngsters to the Spanish capital – but such an approach brings risks.

Militao has struggled to live up to his £44 million price-tag since that 2019 move from Porto. But, in the Brazilian international's defence, he had only made 29 league appearances in European football before joining arguably the biggest club in on planet earth amid lofty expectations from a famously demanding fanbase.

Though Real are not going to turn their back on the 22-year-old just yet.

According to Marca, the 13-time European champions are ‘convinced’ that Militao will eventually live up to his eye-watering price-tag, making it clear to the player himself that they have full confidence in a man who has moved above the long-serving Nacho Fernandez in Zinedine Zidane’s pecking order.

This comes after El Desmarque claimed that Jose Mourinho had made a personal phone call to Perez, his former Real boss, to enquire about a deal which would see Militao swap Madrid for London.

The speculation has dried up somewhat since then and, given Real’s stance, that is perhaps no surprise.