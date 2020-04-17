Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

La Liga

Premier League

Report: Despite Mourinho phone call, £44m star has Tottenham move ruled out

Danny Owen
Coach of Tottenham Jose Mourinho during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 19, 2020 in...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham made an approach to bring Eder Militao to London after his difficult debut season at La Liga powerhouses Real Madrid.

Eder Militao of Real Madrid in action during the La Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on March 08, 2020 in Seville, Spain.

Real Madrid have made an effort to calm Eder Militao’s fears, telling the £44 million Tottenham Hotspur target that he has a big future at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond this summer, according to Marca.

Los Blancos might still be splashing the cash like a kid in a sweet shop but their Galactico days appear to be a thing of the past. In recent seasons, president Florentino Perez has focused instead on bringing some of the world’s most talented youngsters to the Spanish capital – but such an approach brings risks.

 

Militao has struggled to live up to his £44 million price-tag since that 2019 move from Porto. But, in the Brazilian international's defence, he had only made 29 league appearances in European football before joining arguably the biggest club in on planet earth amid lofty expectations from a famously demanding fanbase.

Though Real are not going to turn their back on the 22-year-old just yet.

Eder Militao of Real Madrid reacts during the Copa del Rey Quarter Final match between Real Madrid CF and Real Sociedad at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on February 06, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.

According to Marca, the 13-time European champions are ‘convinced’ that Militao will eventually live up to his eye-watering price-tag, making it clear to the player himself that they have full confidence in a man who has moved above the long-serving Nacho Fernandez in Zinedine Zidane’s pecking order.

This comes after El Desmarque claimed that Jose Mourinho had made a personal phone call to Perez, his former Real boss, to enquire about a deal which would see Militao swap Madrid for London.

The speculation has dried up somewhat since then and, given Real’s stance, that is perhaps no surprise.

Eder Militao of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Real Betis Sevilla v Real Madrid at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on March 8, 2020 in Sevilla Spain

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch