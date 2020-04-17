Quick links

Report: £25m player and Everton in disagreement over summer decision

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Moise Kean (L) during the Everton training session at USM Finch Farm on August 5, 2019 in Halewood, England.
Moise Kean has not made a huge impact at Everton so far.

Everton's Moise Kean

According to Leggo, Moise Kean wants to leave Everton in the summer transfer window, but the Toffees want him to stay for one more season.

The report in the Italian publication has claimed that Kean wants to move to AS Roma this summer, but Everton would like him to stay at Goodison Park for the 2020-21 campaign and see if he can be a success.

 

Disappointing Everton spell

Kean joined Everton from Italian and European giants Juventus in the summer of 2019 for an initial transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £25.1 million.

Much was expected of the 20-year-old forward when he arrived at Goodison Park, but the Italy international has failed to make an impact at the Toffees.

According to WhoScored, the youngster has made five starts and 17 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Everton so far this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process.

Football in England and Italy is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it remains to be seen when the summer transfer window opens.

Moise Kean of Italy during

